William Blair Begins Coverage on Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Analysts at William Blair began coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

LIND has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

NASDAQ LIND opened at $16.35 on Thursday. Lindblad Expeditions has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $21.91. The stock has a market cap of $820.77 million, a P/E ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.45.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.02. Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 151.35% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sven-Olof Lindblad sold 101,139 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $1,734,533.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benjamin Bressler sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $359,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,598 shares of company stock valued at $3,456,214 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Lindblad Expeditions by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.2% in the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 82,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 18.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 526.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

