Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Shares Gap Up to $182.66

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $182.66, but opened at $187.42. Williams-Sonoma shares last traded at $188.42, with a volume of 7,280 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.35.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 67.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total value of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $8,986,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 47.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 24,631 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 12,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile (NYSE:WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

