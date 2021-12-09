Wing (WING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.27 Million

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wing coin can now be bought for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wing Coin Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance . Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

