WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.63

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and traded as high as $44.09. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 116,904 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

