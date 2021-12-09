WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.63

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.63 and traded as high as $44.09. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 116,904 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 3,346.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 122,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after buying an additional 46,446 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 120,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,042,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DON)

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

