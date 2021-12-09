Wolf Safe Poor People Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (WSPP)

Wolf Safe Poor People (CURRENCY:WSPP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Wolf Safe Poor People has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and $24,954.00 worth of Wolf Safe Poor People was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wolf Safe Poor People has traded down 24% against the dollar. One Wolf Safe Poor People coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.31 or 0.08526578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00059947 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00079001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,334.92 or 1.00292198 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Wolf Safe Poor People Coin Profile

Wolf Safe Poor People’s official Twitter account is @RoboWolf8

