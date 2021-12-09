WOM Protocol Price Down 19.5% This Week (WOM)

WOM Protocol (CURRENCY:WOM) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. WOM Protocol has a total market capitalization of $18.87 million and approximately $531,144.00 worth of WOM Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOM Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WOM Protocol has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00043809 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00007757 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $110.94 or 0.00225131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WOM Protocol

WOM Protocol (CRYPTO:WOM) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2018. WOM Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,207,450 coins. WOM Protocol’s official website is womprotocol.io . WOM Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/wom-protocol . WOM Protocol’s official Twitter account is @WOMProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The WOM Protocol, which is based on blockchain technology, will enable brands to access genuine word-of-mouth recommendations. The WOM Protocol will provide a way to reward creators for their product-referring content without compromising consumer trust in the content and its creators. “

Buying and Selling WOM Protocol

