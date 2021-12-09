Woodcoin (LOG) Price Reaches $0.0676

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Woodcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0676 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a total market capitalization of $543,314.62 and $92,855.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,194.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,144.29 or 0.08599172 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.92 or 0.00319379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.60 or 0.00941186 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00079116 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010983 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $191.11 or 0.00396550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00280041 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

