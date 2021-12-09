World Token (WORLD) Price Hits $0.0182

World Token (CURRENCY:WORLD) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. World Token has a market cap of $1.82 million and approximately $64,740.00 worth of World Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, World Token has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. One World Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00057004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,109.93 or 0.08588549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00059984 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.89 or 0.00079170 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,706.58 or 0.99692842 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002831 BTC.

World Token Profile

World Token was first traded on January 27th, 2021. World Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,765,059 coins. World Token’s official Twitter account is @worldtoken_

According to CryptoCompare, “WORLD is a unique platform that combines the tokenomics of current frictionless yield protocols for instant rewards with the additional benefits of staking in its upcoming marketplace. This way the best rewards can be guaranteed without any token inflation. A 3% transaction tax goes to holders (later on merchants too), stakers, and a perpetual marketing and development fund. This project is built to keep going and continually expand further until it has its own ecosystem to call its own. “

Buying and Selling World Token

