Worthington Industries (WOR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, December 16th. Analysts expect Worthington Industries to post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Worthington Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

WOR opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Worthington Industries stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 19,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.12% of Worthington Industries worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.