Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WCK)

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WCK) traded down 8.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $7.67 or 0.00015861 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $502,952.41 and approximately $8,137.00 worth of Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002070 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00056563 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,105.56 or 0.08494728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00059604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.05 or 0.00078730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,288.69 or 0.99913120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002781 BTC.

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties Profile

Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties’ total supply is 65,610 coins.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Basic CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

