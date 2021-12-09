WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.16. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.08.
WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.
About WSFS Financial
WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.
