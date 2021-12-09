WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WSFS Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WSFS Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,733 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $92,992.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,342 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 12,314 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,103,000 after acquiring an additional 98,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSFS opened at $49.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day moving average is $49.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.16. WSFS Financial has a 1 year low of $40.64 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $147.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.39 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 41.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

