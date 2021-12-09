WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Down 5.7%

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) was down 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.65 and last traded at $17.65. Approximately 15,302 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,597,926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of WW International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of WW International in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.59.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 18.1% during the third quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,738,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,985,000 after acquiring an additional 419,711 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,791,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of WW International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 8.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,626,000 after acquiring an additional 70,032 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WW International by 661.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 55,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

