Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’ (WH) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

WH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NYSE:WH opened at $82.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.68. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $53.58 and a 52 week high of $89.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.24.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.81 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 23.01%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total transaction of $100,087.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 131.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

