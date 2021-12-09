xDai Tops One Day Trading Volume of $6.59 Million (STAKE)

xDai (CURRENCY:STAKE) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 9th. Over the last seven days, xDai has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. xDai has a total market capitalization of $111.17 million and $6.59 million worth of xDai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xDai coin can currently be bought for $14.95 or 0.00030753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

xDai Profile

xDai’s total supply is 8,386,162 coins and its circulating supply is 7,433,782 coins. The official website for xDai is xdaichain.com . xDai’s official Twitter account is @xdaichain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for xDai is forum.poa.network/c/xdai-chain/17

Buying and Selling xDai

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as xDai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xDai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase xDai using one of the exchanges listed above.

