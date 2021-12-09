Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,440 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Xerox worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Xerox by 2,248.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Xerox by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,474 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Xerox by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 8,684 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director A. Scott Letier acquired 3,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $60,370.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.72 per share, with a total value of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 433,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,778,381. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XRX shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Xerox in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xerox from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $21.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $17.59 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.00.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.57%.

Xerox Profile

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

