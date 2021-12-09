XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly Sells 18,000 Shares

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,226,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.43. 204,076 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,383. XPEL, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.86.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in XPEL by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in XPEL in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in XPEL by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

