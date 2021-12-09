Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) Insider Geir Skaaden Sells 10,000 Shares

Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.87. 421,562 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,748. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.70. Xperi Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.05.

Get Xperi alerts:

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Xperi by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 169,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $331,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,193,000 after purchasing an additional 51,534 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XPER shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.