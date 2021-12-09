xRhodium Trading 30% Lower This Week (XRC)

xRhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded down 84.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One xRhodium coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001498 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, xRhodium has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. xRhodium has a total market cap of $894,860.96 and approximately $47.00 worth of xRhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001556 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Hedge Finance (HEDGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Gift-Coin (GIFT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC.

1x Short Bitcoin Token (HEDGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.00 or 0.00167213 BTC.

xRhodium Coin Profile

xRhodium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. xRhodium’s total supply is 1,329,615 coins and its circulating supply is 1,249,615 coins. xRhodium’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRh

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Buying and Selling xRhodium

