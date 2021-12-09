Ycash One Day Trading Volume Tops $24,982.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ycash has a market cap of $5.09 million and approximately $24,982.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ycash has traded down 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00348786 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.33 or 0.00142946 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.79 or 0.00091608 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000134 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003102 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ycash Coin Profile

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,876,650 coins. The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.