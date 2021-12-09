Yearn Secure Trading 10.5% Lower Over Last Week (YSEC)

Yearn Secure (CURRENCY:YSEC) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One Yearn Secure coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Yearn Secure has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. Yearn Secure has a total market capitalization of $388,201.62 and $451.00 worth of Yearn Secure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00042020 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007213 BTC.

YSEC is a coin. Yearn Secure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,682 coins. Yearn Secure’s official Twitter account is @YearnSecure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Yearn Secure’s official website is ysec.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The YSEC platform will operate via smart contracts that don't have authority over the funds, only the instigator of the pre-sale will be able to interact with their locked funds as determined in the presale. “

