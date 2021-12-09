Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.95

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.95 and traded as high as C$14.00. Yellow Pages shares last traded at C$13.98, with a volume of 904 shares.

Separately, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.63. The stock has a market cap of C$387.01 million and a P/E ratio of 7.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.21.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$70.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.7300001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

About Yellow Pages (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

