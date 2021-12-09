YF Link (YFL) Market Cap Tops $18.63 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, YF Link has traded 31.2% lower against the dollar. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $361.77 or 0.00756864 BTC on major exchanges. YF Link has a market cap of $18.63 million and approximately $367,758.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00043552 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.17 or 0.00220038 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink . The official website for YF Link is yflink.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

YF Link Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YF Link should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YF Link using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.