Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.19 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.19 million and $815,942.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 23.9% against the dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000654 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.78 or 0.00057130 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,187.04 or 0.08610547 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.53 or 0.00060729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.83 or 0.00079862 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,595.80 or 0.99936098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002842 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.