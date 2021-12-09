Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.54 Million

Brokerages expect American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) to report sales of $69.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Well’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.69 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.81 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Well will report full-year sales of $249.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $247.85 million to $250.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $311.01 million, with estimates ranging from $286.60 million to $335.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow American Well.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative net margin of 74.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE AMWL opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. American Well has a 52-week low of $5.85 and a 52-week high of $43.75.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $72,228.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $160,011.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 416,264 shares of company stock valued at $3,858,252. 14.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Well by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners raised its stake in shares of American Well by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 29,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of American Well by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Well by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of American Well by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Well (AMWL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.