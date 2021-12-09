Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to Post -$0.41 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the lowest is ($0.49). Harley-Davidson posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $4.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Harley-Davidson.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

HOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.51.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 405.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HOG stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.02. 998,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,910,685. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.44. Harley-Davidson has a twelve month low of $31.20 and a twelve month high of $52.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.49%.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

