Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to Post $0.91 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) will report $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06. Huntsman posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Huntsman.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,197,987. Huntsman has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $34.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

