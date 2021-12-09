Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $120.64 Million

Brokerages expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will report $120.64 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $116.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $125.27 million. IBEX reported sales of $117.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $477.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $477.57 million to $478.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $522.19 million, with estimates ranging from $518.59 million to $525.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). IBEX had a return on equity of 23.52% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IBEX from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in IBEX in the third quarter worth about $2,533,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in IBEX by 55.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 266,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after purchasing an additional 95,407 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 5.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 959,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,312,000 after purchasing an additional 45,306 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IBEX in the second quarter worth about $760,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in IBEX by 288.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares in the last quarter. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. IBEX has a 52-week low of $10.77 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.62.

IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

