Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Life Time Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:LTH) to report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Life Time Group’s earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Life Time Group will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Life Time Group.

LTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Life Time Group in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of LTH stock traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $20.80. 503,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 850,128. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.15. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.37.

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings Inc reshaped the way consumers approach their health through omnichannel, healthy way of life communities that address all aspects of healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment. Life Time Group Holdings Inc is based in CHANHASSEN, Minn.

