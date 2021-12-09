Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.34 Million

Analysts expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) to announce sales of $146.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $150.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $130.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full-year sales of $529.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $536.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $684.68 million, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $761.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $127.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PCRX. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $58.62 on Thursday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

