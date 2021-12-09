Zacks: Analysts Expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to report $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.03). Hudbay Minerals reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $358.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Indl Alliance S restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $81,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the third quarter valued at $106,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. The stock had a trading volume of 30,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $5.22 and a 52 week high of $9.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

