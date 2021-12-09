Zacks: Analysts Expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IDEX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.58 and the highest is $1.64. IDEX reported earnings per share of $1.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX will report full-year earnings of $6.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $6.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEX.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $712.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.44 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.75%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on IDEX in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $234.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

NYSE IEX traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, hitting $235.35. 181,423 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.06. IDEX has a 12-month low of $185.23 and a 12-month high of $238.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $224.86 and a 200-day moving average of $222.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.23%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Salliotte sold 14,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.90, for a total transaction of $3,482,591.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Cook sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.03, for a total value of $151,437.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 169.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

