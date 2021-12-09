Zacks: Analysts Expect Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) to Post $0.15 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) will announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s earnings. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. also posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S..

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 19.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. VTB Capital cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:TKC opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a 52-week low of $3.56 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1104 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.70%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,449 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,538 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $50,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,825 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,943,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,007 shares during the period. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

