Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.25). Entasis Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 116.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.13) to ($1.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($0.83). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ETTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Entasis Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $2.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.61. Entasis Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $3.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.74.

In related news, insider Manoussos Perros sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $38,197.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,458 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 91,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 32,081 shares during the period. 7.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entasis Therapeutics Company Profile

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

