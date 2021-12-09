Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.31 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) to announce $57.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $56.90 million to $58.17 million. NexPoint Residential Trust posted sales of $50.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year sales of $218.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $217.70 million to $218.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $238.67 million, with estimates ranging from $232.37 million to $245.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Securities raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.75.

In other news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 290,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,000,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NXRT opened at $79.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.61 and a beta of 1.01. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 1-year low of $39.13 and a 1-year high of $80.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -173.42%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

