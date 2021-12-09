Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will post $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings per share of $1.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WD-40.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In related news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total value of $746,380.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in WD-40 by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDFC opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.68. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $207.11 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

