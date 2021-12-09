Zacks: Brokerages Expect CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) will post $69.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CarLotz’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $65.16 million and the highest is $77.10 million. CarLotz posted sales of $37.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarLotz will report full-year sales of $244.67 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $240.58 million to $252.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $470.49 million, with estimates ranging from $367.21 million to $536.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarLotz.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $68.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOTZ. Barrington Research cut shares of CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CarLotz in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LOTZ opened at $3.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.29. CarLotz has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock has a market cap of $360.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 6.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in CarLotz by 245.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 8,146 shares in the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CarLotz in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

