Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to Post -$0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) to report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cinemark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.02). Cinemark posted earnings per share of ($2.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cinemark will report full-year earnings of ($3.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.87) to ($3.67). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cinemark.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cinemark from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cinemark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 674,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,766,000 after acquiring an additional 82,777 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,060 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 84,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 62,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

CNK opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $27.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.43.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cinemark (CNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.