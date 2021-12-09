Zacks: Brokerages Expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $44.78 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Definitive Healthcare Corp (NASDAQ:DH) to report sales of $44.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Definitive Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $44.60 million to $45.10 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will report full year sales of $164.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.33 million to $164.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $209.36 million, with estimates ranging from $206.11 million to $214.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Definitive Healthcare.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.08 million.

DH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Barclays began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.40.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,742,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,457,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,212,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000.

Shares of DH opened at $32.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.33. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $26.69 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

