Zacks: Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. Haemonetics posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Haemonetics.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.85 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.63.

Shares of NYSE HAE traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.47. 292,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,211. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 89.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $49.26 and a 1 year high of $142.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Haemonetics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 130.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Haemonetics (HAE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.