Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Announce $0.44 EPS

Analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to report $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. Healthcare Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Realty Trust.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

HR traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.14. The company had a trading volume of 759,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,633. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.17 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 636.88%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Realty Trust (HR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.