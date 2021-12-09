Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $1.04. Hess posted earnings of ($0.58) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 229.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $7.10. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.11). Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.71) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HES. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (up from $106.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.27.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Hess by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 519.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Hess by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

HES traded down $1.70 on Thursday, reaching $78.86. The company had a trading volume of 40,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,099,063. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.64. The company has a market cap of $24.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.08 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. Hess has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $92.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.73%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

