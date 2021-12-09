Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Hilton Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 880%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hilton Worldwide.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.71.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total transaction of $434,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $389,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.1% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $3,217,000. 96.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.31. The company had a trading volume of 845,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,653. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $98.57 and a twelve month high of $154.40. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,110.08 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.77.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

