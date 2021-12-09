Zacks: Brokerages Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.93. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.74) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.51. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.11.

HollyFrontier stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,351,208. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. HollyFrontier has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $42.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,471 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

