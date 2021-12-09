Zacks: Brokerages Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to Post $1.81 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) to report $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $2.17. Houlihan Lokey reported earnings of $1.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year earnings of $6.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.89 to $7.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $6.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

HLI stock traded down $1.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $102.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,518. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.43. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $63.38 and a 12 month high of $119.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

In other news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 22.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,390,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,692,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

