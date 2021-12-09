Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kaman’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Kaman posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Kaman had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $179.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Kaman stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Kaman has a 52 week low of $33.93 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 375.67 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 727.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaman by 5.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Kaman by 7.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Kaman during the first quarter worth $300,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the period. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kaman by 6.2% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

