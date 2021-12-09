Zacks: Brokerages Expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 381.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.08. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.67 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 8.41%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total value of $163,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,638 shares of company stock valued at $701,092 over the last ninety days. 5.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial stock opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $629.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.04. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $36.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Company Profile

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

