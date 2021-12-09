Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.
On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.
Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186,309 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.17.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.
