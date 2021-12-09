Zacks: Brokerages Expect Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Redwood Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Redwood Trust reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Redwood Trust will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Redwood Trust.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at $332,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 35.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 717,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,660,000 after acquiring an additional 186,309 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 31.2% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. 70.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RWT opened at $13.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.91. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $14.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

