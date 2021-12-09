Zacks: Brokerages Expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) to announce earnings per share of ($0.23) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.28). The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Theseus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.64) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Theseus Pharmaceuticals.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

THRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 86,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,569. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

