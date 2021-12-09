Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

ZYNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 27,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.30.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Featured Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.