Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.28). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.91). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

ZYNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 61,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 70.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,875,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,924,000 after buying an additional 773,343 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 23.8% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 843.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 109,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 97,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZYNE traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.47. 27,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,612,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.96. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 2.30.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

