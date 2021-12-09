ZBG Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $149,294.00 (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 9th. ZBG Token has a market cap of $5.26 million and $149,294.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZBG Token has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00042792 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.62 or 0.00217655 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

